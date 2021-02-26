COVID-19 vaccine generic

(KCTV) -- As the medical community anxiously awaits an FDA panel's scheduled vote on whether to approve Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one voting member says that vote won't happen until Monday.

Efficacy data was released earlier this week concerning the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's effectiveness, finding it over 66 percent effective at preventing coronavirus cases and overwhelmingly effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee was set to vote Friday whether to approve the vaccine. A "yes" vote would have forwarded the vaccine's approval to the Food and Drug Administration for full emergency use authorization.

Dr. Kevin Ault of the University of Kansas Health System is a voting member of that committee. He told colleagues at the University of Kansas Health System on Friday that the vote won't happen until Monday.

Approval would launch a third vaccine into the U.S.' vaccine rotation against COVID-19, joining the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are facing supply-and-distribution obstacles across the country.

