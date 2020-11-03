OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -– Doors to the polls at the Arts and Heritage Center on Metcalf opened Tuesday at 6 a.m. to a line of about 75 voters.
Throughout the morning, people reported it took them 15 to 30 minutes to get through the voting process. Voters said the line appeared longer since everyone was spaced six feet apart.
Election officials attribute the manageable lines to the number of people who voted by mail or in advance. Connie Schmidt, Election Commissioner for Johnson County, said 265,564 people voted ahead of Election Day. That number translates to about 59 percent of the county’s registered voters.
Lines were especially short at the Johnson County Northeast Offices in Mission. The supervising election judge told KCTV5 the most crowded point in the morning had eight people in line. Voters said they cast their ballots in less than 10 minutes. They were prepared to wait much longer, considering the widespread interest in the 2020 election.
“It’s really crazy to see how it took this kind of situation to get this many people out to vote. I’m glad this many people are using their right to vote,” said Mary Harrity.
Johnson County has 176 polling locations and more than 2,000 election workers on staff.
