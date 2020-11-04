KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - There was no blue wave Tuesday night as so many predicted there might be. Instead, it became even more clear that as a nation, we are deeply divided. So how do we start to heal? It's a good question. Some suggest starting with love.
The numbers were much closer than many expected.
“As soon as I got up, I mean I didn’t even turn the TV off... I woke up to it and hearing it ...I was really surprised and shocked to see some of the things on there," said Jonathan Bruce.
Megan Schaefer agreed.
“I was very surprised and shocked when it happened last night, I’m still in shock I’m still watching it it’s still very nervous for what’s going to happen.”
The numbers don’t lie: That blue wave was more like a puddle. Our nation is split between Democrats and Republicans and for many, it’s a very painful realization. Mildred Stevenson is one of those people.
“I’m disgusted," she said. "There’s no way this race should’ve been that close ...there’s no way.”
No matter who comes out on top for president, we have a lot of work to do to begin to heal from all the negativity surrounding the election. So where do we begin? We asked Dr Gregory Nawalanic with the University of Kansas Health System.
“Step away from the rhetoric and get back to the actual issues at hand," he said.
He also recommends stepping away from all things political.
“This is neighbor versus neighbor this is family member versus family member and that’s what we really don’t want to see especially during this pandemic situation this is a time where I think we’re gonna be better off looking at those close to us and leave the politics off the table," he said.
People we talked to say the one thing we need to remember, is love.
“We’ve just got to start loving each other that’s it," said Bruce.
Ashley McKinstry agrees.
“We have to just be able to like love our neighbors and show how much we care for other people," she said.
And Debbie Williams summed it up this way.
“Love is kind and I think as Americans we pride ourselves on our love and I think if we lead with love being kind, we’ll be much better.”
