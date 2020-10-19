JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV5) – Voters hoping to cast their ballot at a local library were met with a stuffed ballot box.
After tweets to the Johnson County Election Board, Commissioner Connie Schmidt said she sent workers to the public library off 151st Street.
When workers went to collect the ballots, they found one of the two locks to open the box was broken.
“They kind of become human drop boxes until we got the ballot box fixed,” Schmidt said.
Workers used the same red bags they use to transport the ballots to the election office.
Voters KCTV5 talked to said they are not worried about the security of their ballot in a temporary drop box because election officials looked over the entire process.
“On my end it makes me feel a little bit more secure about my vote.” Said one Overland Park voter. “Seeing there are people attending to the drop boxes.”
Election workers wore vests to show their affiliation.
“Everything is identified so, no problem,” Voter Judy Klein said.
The Johnson County Election commissioner said 20,000 people have already put their ballot in one of the 8 drop off locations throughout the county.
Schmidt encourages voters to Tweet at her if they have any issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.