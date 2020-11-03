KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Arrowhead Stadium served as a polling location for the first time on Tuesday, as lifelong Chiefs fans living in Kansas City cast their ballots on Election Day.
Lines formed even before the sun came up.
“I’ve been here since 3:40 a.m.,” said Voter Tanzy Moore.
While waiting for the doors to the Founders Club to open, excited voters took selfies and faced the cold early morning temperatures just to be able to cast their ballot at the Home of the Chiefs.
“I’m truly proud and grateful to be able to be here for this moment,” said Voter Kim Randolph.
“As a lifelong Chiefs fan of 50 years, I couldn’t think of a better place to be.” Moore said.
As if voting at Arrowhead wasn’t already cool enough, a drum line showed up, free food was given out, and even KC Wolfe Ventured out in an outfit with Election Day flair to pump up crowds.
“It was really cool to come out to Arrowhead to cast my vote,” said another Voter.
After casting ballots, KCTV5 spoke with many voters who praised the organization with how quick and easy the process was. Many said it took them on average 5-10 minutes to get in and out.
A total of 40 voting machines were available for use. Some of which were purchased with the help of the Chiefs and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation.
“It was a breeze,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “Chiefs President Mark Donovan was actually the ballot worker who got me to our polling station. It’s really something that I’d like to see us do all the time”.
Arrowhead isn’t the only stadium to open as a polling location. A total of 15 out of 32 NFL teams across the country have opened their facilities in some kind of way this election.
“It’s amazing to see the evolution of the NFL,” said Former Chiefs Linebacker, Shawn Barber who was greeting voters at Arrowhead on Election Day. “Just the empowerment the players have today is just so amazing compared to what it was in the late 90s and early 2000s when I played.”
Voting at Arrowhead is open to Jackson County residents who reside in the Kansas City limits.
Voters can park in Lot M and head into the Founders Club located on the North side of the stadium.
