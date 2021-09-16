KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Which toy do you think is most worthy of joining icons such as LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik’s Cube in the National Toy Hall of Fame?
Twelve toys have been nominated to the 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame, and this year's field is packed with nostalgia.
Cabbage Patch Kids, American Girl dolls, the game of Risk, Battleship, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popperare among the top contenders.
However, just three will actually be inducted in November. You can vote for your favorite, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.