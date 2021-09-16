Toy Hall of Fame

Twelve toys have been nominated to the 2021 National Toy Hall of Fame, and this year's field is packed with nostalgia.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Which toy do you think is most worthy of joining icons such as LEGO, Monopoly, and the Rubik’s Cube in the National Toy Hall of Fame?

Cabbage Patch Kids, American Girl dolls, the game of Risk, Battleship, and the Fisher-Price Corn Popperare among the top contenders.

However, just three will actually be inducted in November. You can vote for your favorite, here.

