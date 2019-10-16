KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Volunteers are hitting the streets in Kansas and Missouri this weekend to search for missing and vulnerable kids and teens for The Big Search KC 2019. Some of the missing might be being abused or forced into providing sexual services.
It's possible some of the missing teens are somewhere in the metro right now. This weekend groups of volunteers will hand out booklets with their photos in both Kansas and Missouri hoping to find them to make sure they are safe.
Volunteers were part of the very first The Big Search KC last October.
“We all have kids, they are safe. They are healthy. There are kids out here that are not,” Tricia Dickerson with The Big Search KC Volunteer, said.
“Where would somebody who is vulnerable frequent? Where might they be? If someone is seeking to exploit where would they take that person? As we sat down and compared notes, it literally lit up the KC metropolitan area. Largely because of the way our highway systems move,” Lucy Bloom, Executive Director of Veronica's Voice said.
Since last year's search, 20 missing youths featured on the flyers have been identified as safe.
“It felt fantastic. This year lets double it. We have to get the volunteers out there. That's how we are going to double it,” Maureen Reintjes, Executive Director of Communications for Missouri Missing said.
“Twenty young people is amazing. We should celebrate that,” Cameron Erlandson, Chief Operating Officer of Avenue of Life said. “If every effort we made saves one more kid, it would be worth the investment of time.”
This year’s three-day search and outreach starts Thursday. Volunteers will work four hour shifts to reach as many people as possible.
“They are going to look down and really look at the book,” Reintjes said.
“You can't find what you are not looking for. Mobilizing like this across the city always creates great results because people are looking. When people are looking great things happen,” Michael Bartel, Executive Director of F.R.E.E. International said.
They still need volunteers to help canvas our community. If you want to join, you'll need to sign up online and complete training.
If you have information about missing teens or children, you can report it to the KlassKIDS Foundation by calling 855-733-5567. If you see one of the missing, you are asked to call 911 with as many details as you can, including time, location, any signs of distress or bruising, who they are with, vehicle, and any other details you can gather.
