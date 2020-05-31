KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Some would call what happened at the Plaza Saturday night a riot. Situations like this paired with George Floyd’s death by a police officer in Minneapolis sparked the civil unrest.

Before the protests turned violent, hundreds of people on the Plaza peacefully packed the streets and held up different signs.

Around 6 p.m., Kansas City police said around 500 people were protesting. As the sunset, the protest turned violent.

According to police, rocks were thrown, and some types of incendiary devices were ignited.

Rocks have also been thrown. Some types of fireworks or incendiary devices were ignited in the park. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

Jackson County Deputies, Olathe police, Overland Park police, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were all called to help the Kansas City police as the crowds started to grow.

Thank you to @MSHPTrooperGHQ for coming to assist us in keeping Kansas City safe and secure. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

Several stores on the Plaza had windows broken, such as Café Trio. On Saturday afternoon, stores such as Tiffany’s and Starbucks were seen boarding up their windows before the protests started.

Police said tear gas was released to help control the crowds and encourage people to stay out of the streets.

As tonight’s protests continue; we respect everyone’s right to peacefully gather and protest, we have used CS gas (known as “tear gas”)to encourage people to remain out of the street in compliance with city ordinances. We will continue to ensure a peaceful night for everyone. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

Around 10 p.m., Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted a tweet asking protesters to stop the pain.

I know folks are hurting, but please, no matter our pain or anger, let’s make sure we all get home safely. I know we have a lot to fix and work on. Let’s do it together. I’m in. But, let’s not have more hurt tonight. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 31, 2020

Police also said around 50 people were arrested and at least ten people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Saturday to declare a state of emergency in Missouri due to "civil unrest."

Sunday morning trash, spray paint, water bottles and milk gallons were all left behind from the protesters. People were seen by the J.C. Nichols Fountain picking up trash.

Police are still blocking off parts the Plaza as business owners try to clean up what they can.

Mayor Lucas held a news briefing Sunday at noon to discuss Saturday’s protests and Kansas City’s ongoing work to protect protesters, law enforcement and Kansas City residents.

In that briefing, he signed an executive order creating a curfew starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday and lasting until Monday at 6 a.m.

Another protest is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.