PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – The visitation and funeral services have now been set for the fallen West Peculiar firefighter-paramedic.
The visitation for 30-year-old Chuck McCormick will occur from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Abundant Life Church located at 304 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. According to officials, a Firefighter walk-through will occur at 5:30 p.m.
The funeral services will also take place at the Abundant Life Church on Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m.
McCormick died Sunday, January 5, after fighting a fire located in the 22300 block of Deer Run Road in Peculiar, Missouri around 11 a.m.
According to Grandview Fire Department Chief Ron Graham, McCormick fell through the floor of the home when they went inside through the front door to put the fire out. He ended up in the basement of the home and died before paramedics could get him to the hospital.
McCormick leaves behind a wife and three sons.
