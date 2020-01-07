West Peculiar firefighter killed_Chuck McCormick.png

PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – The visitation and funeral services have now been set for the fallen West Peculiar firefighter-paramedic.

The visitation for 30-year-old Chuck McCormick will occur from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Abundant Life Church located at 304 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. According to officials, a Firefighter walk-through will occur at 5:30 p.m.

The funeral services will also take place at the Abundant Life Church on Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m.

McCormick died Sunday, January 5, after fighting a fire located in the 22300 block of Deer Run Road in Peculiar, Missouri around 11 a.m.

According to Grandview Fire Department Chief Ron Graham, McCormick fell through the floor of the home when they went inside through the front door to put the fire out. He ended up in the basement of the home and died before paramedics could get him to the hospital.

McCormick leaves behind a wife and three sons.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.