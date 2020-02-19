KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The 88-year-old crossing guard that was killed saving children Tuesday, February 18, will be recognized on Sunday and Monday.

Bob Nill was struck by a vehicle while pushing two little boys, ages 11 and seven, out of the way of an approaching vehicle.

The visitation for Nill will be at Christ the King Catholic Church located at 3024 North 53rd Street in Kansas City, Kansas On Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m.

The funeral service will also be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Monday, February 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Porter Funeral Homes and Crematory has posted his obituary on their website.