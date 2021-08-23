KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One US Marine stationed at Kabul’s airport found himself the subject of a viral video showing his kindness. That created a whirlwind of emotions for a local Marine who trained under him.
Monday was Bryce Graskemper’s first day of law school at UMKC, paid for by the U.S. government because of his service with the Marine Corps. Then he opened his phone and had a hard time focusing on school.
“It really shook me to my bones this morning that we are still there, he's had to go back again,” said Graskemper.
The person going back again is a Marine shown on video offering water to children waiting in the heat to be evacuated. He opens his mouth gesturing to a child to open hers then pours some into a girl’s mouth from a liter bottle. He removes his helmet to flash a beaming smile and provide sips to several other hot, thirsty, exhausted children sitting nearby.
Tweeted by Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman, the video had more than half a million views by Monday afternoon.
“I said, ‘Wow I’m pretty sure I know that guy,’” Graskemper said of his morning. “I went on Facebook, had to check it, and I saw a post from his wife that said, ‘Hey there’s this viral video going around.’”
The Marine in the video was the staff sergeant who trained Graskemper’s squad and platoon off the coast of Japan, a mentor who taught him about much more than combat.
“It just shows a lot of what we knew about him in person was in that video,” Graskemper said.
Graskemper finished his four-year active-duty commitment in 2020 and did not re-enlist.
Seeing things erupt in Kabul on national news was one thing. Graskemper told friends he was glad to be in Kansas City instead. On Monday, his Twitter feed put that in question.
“To know someone on such a personal level, to see them there, in that region, in that city,” he described, “you feel you feel a twinge of shame a little bit that you're not there with your friends, you're not there with the people that you would have died for three or four years ago.”
But that guilty feeling, he says, is far outweighed by a comforting one.
“Good things are happening. Things that are important are happening. We are giving people the dignity that they deserve,” he emphasized.
His staff sergeant is now a gunnery sergeant.
“When he takes his helmet off, he’s offering his water and he just shows that compassion that I know he is as a person,” Graskemper continued, adding some reassurance. “He’s making sure his entire platoon, his company, his battalion are doing the same thing he’s doing, because he leads by example.”
Graskemper said he never served in a combat zone, but says his commander shown in the video did, numerous times, in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
