KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City community held a vigil on Saturday afternoon for all of the homicide victims who lost their lives this year.
The event was held at the Morningstar Youth & Family Life Center and it was full of strong messages.
There were 122 crosses put out to represent this year’s homicide victims.
They also represent today’s main message: the violence has to stop.
“Change these violent hearts,” one person participating in the event said. “Change these violent minds. Fill them up with love and give these young people the value of life.”
Of course, the year is still not over and more lives will surely be taken before New Year’s.
Marshelle West lost her brother John Wilson the third on Sept. 28.
“It’s really hard because he’s the smile,” she said. “He’s the sunshine to the family, the life, the personality, the energy, the positive. Everything good.”
According to court records, Wilson was shot and killed in his apartment bedroom around midnight on Citadel Drive in KC.
That’s one of the reasons West was a part of the vigil on Saturday.
For Mitchell Strong, the display at the vigil brought on a lot of emotion. However, it also was a reminder of how lucky he is.
Strong was shot by a gunman five times on May 29.
“It was like five different bullets in my body,” he said. “I still got one in my leg.”
Even though the shooting took away Strong’s ability to bend his right arm, he still performed alongside West in the hope that his story can help bring change.
“I could’ve been one of those crosses, but like I said before, by the grace of God I am still here walking and talking, living my testimony, preaching and teaching the word of God.”
