KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As activists held a rally at a gas station on the city’s East Side Wednesday night in response to a fatal police shooting, police supporters were rallying in a park in the city’s Northland.
The parking lot at the BP at 63rd and Prospect was commandeered for more than an hour for what was announced as a vigil for a man killed there in March, but just as much time was spent talking about underlying issues related to policing, including who is in control.
“We have to stop with the lie,” Sheryl Ferguson shouted to those gathered.
About 40 people joined her at the gathering, which was prompted by video activists released Tuesday that they say shows the attempted arrest of Malcolm Johnson inside the BP that led to the shooting. The activity moves out of view of the camera prior to the shooting taking place.
A spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the agency tasked with investigating shootings by police, said police conducted surveillance on Johnson after he was accused in a domestic violence shooting and followed him here. He described a struggle during the arrest attempt. He indicated Johnson shot an officer in the leg and the officer fired in return.
It’s an account activists dispute. KCTV5 aired the video Tuesday.
“We always get lulled asleep listening to the lie,” said Ferguson, who leads a group called It’s Time 4 Justice, “but now we have evidence.”
The conversation quickly turned to the geographic divide in experiences and in a contentious city council vote last month to seize some control of police department funding and priorities.
“The reason the people in the Northland are losing their minds is because they can’t imagine a world without police, but they don’t live in our world,” said General Indigenous Xi, the Commander of the Kansas City Chapter of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party. “If the mayor is too scared to say defund or abolish, the people will say it.”
“Get your own city. Because you’re not part of us,” Ferguson added.
Just half an hour before, a national group called We Back Blue led a gathering on the other side of the Missouri River.
“Can we get a big round of applause for our law enforcement folks?” shouted Tim Parrish, a We Back Blue organizer who came from Washington, DC.
He rallied a group of people in lawn chairs from the stage at Hodge Park in the city’s Northland, a more suburban part of the city.
Council members in the Northland opposed the budget move, which was passed by a 9-to-4 vote.
“I think that you have some policy leaders who are responding irresponsibly to a small group who unfortunately right now have the loudest voices,” Parrish said. “This is the voice of the people. They want to see their law enforcement supported.”
Less than two hours after that rally began, Morgan Said, the spokesperson for Mayor Quinton Lucas issued the following statement criticizing it:
“While an out-of-state special interest group spent a beautiful night in the Northland peddling lies, dividing our community, and turning a profit on merchandise, Mayor Lucas himself spent his evening with a diverse group of folks on a neighborhood walking tour of Kansas City’s East Side to discuss with community leaders how we can best invest in our neighborhoods and mentor our young people. He finished his night talking to Boy Scouts in South Kansas City. Mayor Lucas’s focus remains on ending our decades-long homicide crisis and building a safer Kansas City for all of our residents. The mayor will continue working with his colleagues, the Kansas City Police Department, and any Kansas Citians heartbroken by our violent crime numbers and interested in real, sustainable change and crime-prevention efforts.
“Mayor Lucas has confronted a lot in less than two years in office—from COVID-19 to a homelessness crisis to violent crime. He is committed to fixing generational challenges in Kansas City where change is long overdue.”
