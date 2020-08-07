KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many sexual assault survivors, family, and friends were mourning the death of Daisy Coleman on Friday night.
She was a survivor and advocate who died by suicide this week.
Tonight, a vigil to remember the young woman, what she overcame, and her life beyond the focus of a Netflix documentary.
People around the world knew her as Daisy Coleman. Many of her friends called her Cat. Tonight, her mother and friends gathered in Jacob L. Loose Park to remember her.
Daisy Coleman’s friends sat in a circle Friday night sharing stories about the 23-year-old. Her mother Melinda, who held the hands of her daughter’s friends, said Daisy was an old soul from the moment she was born.
“She always fought for what she thought was right,” said Candice Simpson, one of her friends.
Daisy shared her story of surviving sexual assault at just 14-years-old in her small town in Maryville, Missouri, in 2012. The 2016 documentary “Audrie & Daisy” focused on the intense online and in-person bullying and backlash she overcame for reporting the assault.
“Those who truly knew her knew how special she was,” said Courtney Loges, another one of her friends. “She was not just a rape survivor. She was way more than that.”
Many in the group shared how Daisy helped them when they were experiencing trauma or pain.
Her mother said Daisy wanted the documentary to be about every survivor and not just herself.
“Anyone that truly new Daisy knew she was a truly strong woman,” Loges said. “Even then, she would take on somebody else’s trauma just to help them. She would take on anybody’s battles to make them happy over her own self.”
“Our biggest question is always why?” Simpson said.
Friends said Daisy experienced a lot of trauma in her 23 years but spent those years saving others as an advocate and loyal friend.
“It really hurts,” Loges said. “I wish she was still here.”
