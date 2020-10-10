FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s a spectacular mountain escape that shows off modern farmhouse style and boasts the title of “2020 Southern Living Idea House”.
Look no further for a house that embodies Southern chic style, serving as inspiration for any future design projects.
Now through Dec 30 is your chance to view the unique custom home, nestled in the Biltmore Forest Community in Asheville. Grab a ticket for a socially-distanced tour.
Roughly one dozen national and local vendors have brought design trends from the pages of “Southern Living” to life in the Idea House.
Rick Buchanan of Buchanan Construction is part of the dream team that built this house, rooted in old world charm.
“It’s a farmhouse that looks like a long time ago. They'd build a home and gosh we need more space. We've got more kids, we need more bedrooms. They'll add on. And they'll take a porch; they'll enclose it - that's a part of the house now. Then that expands into the kitchen space and so that is the uniqueness of this home,” explained Buchanan, who admires the home from base to peak. “It's the beautiful roof line, the metal roofing. But it represents a home that has been added onto over time – but it’s brand new construction.”
The Idea House’s look was also carefully curated by interior designer Lauren Liess, who previously decorated a home for the 50th Anniversary “Southern Living” House. The HGTV star and her husband have been making spaces beautiful for more than 12 years.
“There are a lot of spaces in this house where I feel like you could just have that great family time or group time together. But then you could sort of escape and go away and either read or think or have a moment,” explained Liess.
Liess and Buchanans’ talents were supported by architects Beau Clowney and Kate Campbell and landscape architect Greg Cloos.
“I think I just love the vibe of the house, the architect Beau Clowney, they just did an amazing job,” said Liess. “It’s just got like a little bit of a soul to it - so I really like that.”
The Idea House graces the cover of the October issue of “Southern Living.”
A portion of the tour ticket proceeds will go to the Asheville area Habitat for Humanity.
Buchanan describes the home as magnificent and says it is a home you should experience in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.