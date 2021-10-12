OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters say no one was hurt after a Tesla crashed through a wall and into an Olathe business near 151st Street and Lone Elm Road.
The impact caused damage to one side of a telecommunications construction company’s building.
“It went through the outside wall, into a room just right inside,” Battalion Chief Olathe Fire Department Kiel Mason said.
Surveillance video showed the vehicle crashing into a room that is used for training. It hit a small table and chairs just before 4 p.m.
No one was inside the room at the time of the crash. Two people were inside the Tesla.
“We were able to get them out of the vehicle and the structure safely,” Mason said.
Firefighters used equipment to add temporary support until more permanent repairs could be completed.
It’s unclear if Tesla’s Autopilot, a partially automated driving system, was in use at the time or if another factor caused the driver to crash.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.