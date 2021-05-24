KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A new video shows the tense moments that led up to police arresting two people in Westport early Sunday morning.
Bystanders recorded the video on their cell phones as a fight broke out, then continued recording as police approached the men with guns drawn.
Weekends in Westport are full of drinks, maybe a little dancing, and hopefully a safe ride home.
However, two people were taken away in handcuffs early Sunday morning.
On Monday, KCTV5’s Abby Dodge showed people a video of the moments leading up to the arrests. “Man, this **** crazy,” one KCMO resident said in response.
There are security gates with metal detectors at entrances to the entertainment district every weekend. One of them is at Mill Street and Westport Road, which is the area where the incident happened Sunday.
While officers were directing traffic there, three men starting fighting. One of them pulled a gun.
“It’s sad if it happened anywhere. And, friends of both parties didn’t get involved to try and stop them from fighting,” said Tim Brewer when asked for his reaction to the video on Monday. He works in Westport.
“But, the police weren’t really trying to stop it for real, though. They took so long. It’s like they were scared,” said KCMO resident Karim Mo.
Major Scott Simons with the KCPD’s Central Division said officers were at the right place at the right time and fell back on their training.
“A change in his actions could have very immediately changed the officers’ response,” said Simons.
After the man pulled a gun, he kept it at his side as police got closer.
“If they had not been there, who knows what would have happened. I’m afraid to guess what would have happened,” said Simons.
“I don’t feel safe,” Karim Mo said. “I don’t feel safe at all. Kansas City not sage no more like it used to be.”
“We live in a city. It’s kind of how-- that’s how it is some of the time,” Rowan Turner said.
Relationships between police and the public aren’t what they used to be.
While Dodge was talking to Simons, KCTV5 News got a glimpse of that. “**** you, pig!” someone said off-camera. “Just, yeah,” Major Simons said. “To be honest, if he were to have a situation right down the road after saying that to me and he needed my assistance, I would go there happily.”
Also, officers will be back at the same intersection next weekend.
No one was injured in Sunday’s incident.
Both men were arrested on misdemeanor charges.
Meanwhile, new security guidelines are on the way for Westport. KCTV5 News is in contact with the company who speaks for Westport businesses. They plan to release the 2021 security guidelines soon.
