KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local video showing a man’s revealing reaction after being questioned about acting suspicious at a Waldo hardware store has gone viral.
KCTV5’s Greg Payne spoke with one of the employees whose full commentary of the situation is being seen and heard around the world.
Sometimes things happen in life that you wish you can just rewind and watch again just to make sure it really happened. Well, thanks to surveillance footage, some employees from Waldo hardware are doing just that.
While Max Eiberger was working his Wednesday shift at Waldo Hardware on 75th Street, things got a little visual when a man who was acting very suspicious in the store and was being questioned reacted by flashing everyone.
“I thought it was pretty funny to be honest because I was just like, ‘Man, this dude is acting so foolish,’” Eiberger said.
Store employees were initially trying to talk things out with the man, until he pulled out a sharp object.
“He was like… started going off on us, saying a bunch of nasty stuff to us and then he pulled a box cutter out of his pocket and that’s when my boss said, ‘If you are going to pull a knife out in here you need to leave,’” Eiberger said.
Little did anyone know the situation would quickly change when another customer walked in, realized something was wrong, and punched the man.
Eiberger and other employees have posted the video on social media. Unsurprisingly, it has received a lot of attention.
“I knew it was going to get attention because of what was happening in it, but I didn’t think anybody would think what I was saying was funny at all,” Eiberger said.
Eiberger said his boss has seen the man caught on camera acting suspicious at the store before, which led to their initial suspicion.
The man did get up and leave freely, which is why many at the store just hope that after this experience he won’t come back.
“I hope that people here in the city especially are able to see this issue in the city kind of more closely,” Eiberger said. “I live right here. It happened right down the road. This happens every day -- crazy stuff.”
