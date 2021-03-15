BUCYRUS, KS (KCTV) -- Many families took shelter as a possible tornado ripped through their neighborhood near 193rd Terrace and Antioch Road.
One family’s Nest video doorbell security camera captured the moment debris went flying near 194th Terrace.
After the storm moved through, families assessed damaged to their fences, sheds and rooftops. Others found large trees were split or toppled. Monday night the Hawthorne family told KCTV5 News they feel lucky but still a little shaken.
Heather Hawthorn was home with her two-month-old daughter and 3-year-old son when they heard tornado sirens. “I was just thinking I have these two little babies that I have to take care of,” Heather Hawthorne said. She told the kids it was “time to play in the basement.” She wanted to keep them as calm as possible as the moved to a safer basement room. Then she kept a close eye on weather reports on television and stayed in touch with her husband who was at work in the Kansas City area.
“We were under a warning there so we had to seek shelter at our office so I couldn’t leave the building I was nervous and wanted to get home and check on her and the kids,” Bryan Hawthorne said. As soon as he could, he drove to the family’s home and found his family was safe.
Once the family knew everyone would be okay, they checked their Nest camera which showed winds whipped and twisted in the street right in front of their home which sent debris flying. The camera possibly captured the tornado moving down the street. Their son said he was nervous when he heard the roof shaking but was also brave for keeping his little sister company.
“Fortunately, we were safe, and our neighbors were safe, and we have minimal damage to our home,” Heather Hawthorne said.
