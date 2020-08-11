OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A two-vehicle crash in south Overland Park late Tuesday morning ended up with one of the car's bursting into flames.
It happened near the intersection of West 133rd Street and Switzer Road shortly before noon.
Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash, but none were taken to the hospital.
Overland Park police had to block traffic to the east of the accident at 133rd Street and Knox Street in order to investigate and clear the scene.
