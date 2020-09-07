KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Frank Savory says his family is relieved now that they know his cousin is going to be okay. After the shooting, five victims arrived at a nearby hospital. The sixth victim called police from their home.

“What I saw last night, I thought I was looking at Baghdad, Iraq. High powered weapons,” anti-violence activist Ron Hunt said.

Savory also saw social media videos of the shooting.

“I get emotional even thinking about it. Listening to the video it sounded as though you were watching a war movie,” Savory said.

Savory says his cousin, Donquisha Ward, was one of the six people shot and that she was caught in the barrage of bullets. Police say all six people are expected to recover from their injuries.

“We are trying to encourage her and keep her spirits uplifted because she says she told herself that she wasn’t going to go,” Savory said. “She went and tried to enjoy herself and this tragic incident took place. She is recovering. She went in for another surgery this morning.”

Monday morning several community activists told KCTV5 News that Kansas City’s urban core lacks legal and safe options for young people to gather and hangout. That’s why they believe they are turning to illegal sideshows that don’t have security for entertainment.

“There is a deeper, deeper hidden problem of not funding activities in the urban core,” Hunt said.

“You have young people who are out trying to enjoy their self and it’s like the wild, Wild West,” Savory said.

Savory says his cousin is now beginning the healing process.

“Pray for her and pray for her strength because she is going to need it and pray for her children too,” Savory said. “We are grateful to God we still have her here.”

Anyone with information about the shooting at Swope Park can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-TIPS.