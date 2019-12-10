KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – It’s a court case KCTV5 News has been covering since 2016, regarding former Kansas VA Medical Center worker Mark Wisner, who was found guilty of sexually abusing clients back in 2017. Wisner is currently in jail, but at the time, many victims believed the VA was just as much to blame.
“I’m glad it’s over and that this whole situation is resolving,” victim Jason Weiser said.
Weiser said this moment is long overdue, a fight against Mark Wisner that’s gone on since 2016.
“I’ve watched them drag this out for four years. I’ve been through the deposition process. What they do with your family is somewhat humiliating,” Weiser said.
At the time, Wisner was accused of several sexual offenses. Victim’s accusations include Wisner giving unnecessary rectal and genital exams, mis-prescribing or over prescribing medications and even prescribing strong painkillers and opioids such as methadone.
“When you are in his office, he brings you into his confidence and he spends a lot of time with you, but part of that is, let’s do a full exam. Okay, but how many times do you need a full exam and I mean a full exam, you don’t think of it at the time,” Weiser said.
Wisner was convicted back in 2017 and sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison, but many of the victims felt he wasn’t the only person to blame. The result was a settlement of $6.97 million from the United States Government.
“Time was a big issue. The risk going forward was an issue and I think also though, that the United States Department of Justice put a sum on the table that was big enough that each one of our guys could live with,” Attorney Dan Curry said.
Weiser, who still attends the VA, says he’s noticed them offering him a chaperone if uncomfortable and has seen signs in the waiting rooms to help veterans, but at the end of the day, there is a lot more to be done.
“Wisner going to prison felt pretty good. It felt fair to be compensated for some of the personal injury and I’d love to but never know that I’ll get closure on the VA actually fixing their process,” Weiser said.
That settlement now will be shared amongst those 82 victims, not equally, but what the attorney said was fairly.
