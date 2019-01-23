JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Two women who say they have been victims of rape went to a Johnson County courtroom Wednesday expecting to see the man accused of attacking them sentenced for one of the incidents.
Instead, Brady Newman-Caddell withdrew his guilty plea and will stand trial for the kidnap and rape of a Johnson County deputy, telling the judge his appointed attorney misadvised him.
The district attorney told KCTV5 this was a last-minute move Newman-Caddell’s attorney did not see coming.
The deputy who accused Newman-Caddell was in the courtroom Wednesday, as was a Missouri mother who claims she too was raped by him.
That accuser, who KCTV5 is identifying as Taylor, said Newman-Caddell was part of a group of men who broke into her home and raped her while her 2-year-old watched. Taylor told KCTV5 she is tired of waiting for justice.
“We’re all struggling,” she said. “It’s been difficult for each of us.”
Newman-Caddell’s previous girlfriends have testified that he’s physically and mentally abusive, and he was arrested for the crime in 2016. Since then, Taylor said it has just seemed like a waiting game as Newman-Caddell has been locked up awaiting his sentence in Johnson County.
“It’s just been a series of waiting and waiting for phone calls and evidence,” she explained. “It’s frustrating, you know.”
The plea change Wednesday is a disappointing outcome for both accusers as they await justice and the ability to move on in their lives.
“It’s really difficult to see how we’ve been failed so many times throughout the process that it could have stopped at one girl and it ended up being for our five or possible more,” Taylor said.
The judge in Newman-Caddell’s case will appoint him a new attorney in two weeks. Another man, William Luth, faces charges in both cases.
Luth has already pleaded guilty in the kidnap and rape of the Johnson County deputy and is due in court Thursday for a plea hearing in the attack on the Missouri mother.
