KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday.
According to police, the shooting happened at 1:46 p.m. in the 1200 block of Central Avenue. A scene was visible outside the Family Dollar in the area.
One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
The shooting is still being investigated. The victim, a man in his early 20s, was shot while he was in his car.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.