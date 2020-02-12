KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a man drove himself to a hospital after he was shot in the head.
Police were called about 7 a.m. Tuesday after the man arrived with what was considered life-threatening injuries, offices said.
The suspect is still at large, and no description was immediately available.
The victim's name has not been released.
