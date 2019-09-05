KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After sharing photos of surveillance video, anonymous tips poured in and police were able to catch two teen brothers accused of murder.
A school resource officer from the Central Academy of Excellence also helped Kansas City police identify the two teens suspected of killing a man in their neighborhood.
The victim’s family said this is the first step toward justice.
Isaac Brown was shot and killed less than a half mile away from KCPD’s East Patrol. Investigators then canvassed the area and found surveillance video.
Two suspects shot Isaac Brown as he walked down the street. His sister, Joy Wagner, learned on Thursday that charges had been filed.
“Being so young,” she said with a sigh, “they had the world ahead of them.”
Police found surveillance video of the suspects at the MorningStar senior living home near the crime scene.
Because of how young the suspects looked on security video, investigators showed that video to a school resource officer who recognized them as “the Mackey brothers.”
Police also shared photos of surveillance video of the suspects near a BP gas station with the public.
Several people anonymously reported they recognized Taylor Mackey and his 15-year-old brother.
“I am so glad for all the tips that poured in and the community rising up and taking a stand,” Wagner said. “I think that speaks to the fact that my brother was loved and seen as a human being. People in the neighborhood did value him.”
When police questioned Mackey, they said he confessed to shooting Brown because he thought Brown may have shot at his brother and “he wanted the victim to feel the same pain his brother felt.”
When they saw Brown walking on Aug. 27, he thought it was his time to “get him.” Then he and his brother both pulled out guns and shot the victim one time.
“When I found out one of the young men admitted to doing it, my heart broke,” Wagner said. “It broke because he is such a young man.”
KCTV5 News asked a spokesperson if the 15-year-old is in custody and possibly facing charges in juvenile court. We are waiting to hear back.
“I pray for grace and mercy for them and their family,” Wagner said. “It is so, so difficult for us losing a brother.”
Taylor Mackey is charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
