KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting in late November has left one person dead and police are investigating the incident.
On November 28, police responded to the 4100 block of Montgall around 2 a.m. on sounds of shots. This call was then upgraded to a shooting.
At the scene, police located a victim who was in the street and unresponsive. They appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
On December 7, the victim died due to their injuries.
The victim was identified as Jamell Hornbeck, 32.
Homicide Detectives continue to investigate this case. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS, There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.