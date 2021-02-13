BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Belton Police have identified the man shot and killed Friday morning as Christopher Bell, 39 years old of Lee’s Summit, MO.
Police said they were called on a report of multiple shots fired at 12:28 a.m. on Spring Valley Road near Lea Avenue.
When they got to the scene, there was man who had been shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment building.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Belton Police Department at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
