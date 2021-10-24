KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department has identified the victim in a second fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night.
According to the KCPD, it happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of 113th and Askew.
When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Devin Jacobs unresponsive in front of a business.
EMS was called to the scene and declared him to be deceased.
Witnesses told police that a disturbance had happened between Jacobs and one or more suspects, which led to the shooting.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
