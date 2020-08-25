KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a police chase in Kansas City overnight.
Officers say they chased after a stolen vehicle. It failed to stop for a posted stop sign before it collided with another vehicle near East 23rd Street and Lawn Avenue. It happened after 11 p.m. Monday.
After the crash, three people were taken into custody. The driver of the other vehicle in the crash died at the scene. They have been identified as 52-year-old Ricky Donaldson of Kansas City.
The investigation into the original robbery as well as additional charges regarding the pursuit and crash is on going at this time by violent crimes division detectives.
