KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monday evening.
According to the police, it happened at about 5 p.m. in the 900 block of S. 74th Terrace.
When officers arrived after receiving a call about shots fired, they found a man inside a residence who had died. He was the victim of apparent gunfire.
The KCKPD's Major Case Unit is investigating. Anyone with information that could assist the police in their investigation is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is KCK's second homicide of 2022.
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the victim in this homicide was identified as 25-year-old Spencer Jones.
