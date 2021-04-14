KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead inside of an apartment following a disturbance.
Officers went to Central Park Towers at 15 N. 10th St. just before 5 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
When they arrived, they found a woman inside one of the apartments who had died.
The suspect left the scene on foot, but was taken located and taken into custody a short time later.
On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Teresa Jones from KCK.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
