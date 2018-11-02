KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Kansas City on Friday to attend a campaign rally for Republican candidates involved in some of the nation’s most heated races.
A full house is expected at the newly renovated Hy-Vee Arena where the event will take place, and if you are planning to attend, be sure to get there early. The Secret Service will be closing the doors at noon. The event starts at 1 p.m.
The rally is aiming to gather support for Republican candidates in both Kansas and Missouri, including Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley, who will face off against U.S. Senator Clair McCaskill in a heated battle on Election Day.
Other speakers include Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach and U.S. House candidates Vickey Hartzler, Kevin Yoder, Steve Watkins and Sam Graves.
The event is free, but you need a ticket. You can get a ticket by clicking here.
The visit isn’t Pence’s first trip to Kansas City. He was in Kansas City in July to promote the president’s tax cuts and help raise money for Rep. Kevin Yoder’s campaign.
