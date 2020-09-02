KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police are in the national spotlight after a Vice News documentary about the department that has been viewed more than 130,000 times since it was posted last Friday.
The mayor, the Jackson County prosecutor and some city council members are aware of the video, but not all have had a chance to watch it. It’s important to know this piece is more than 20 minutes long.
The VICE News story is titled, “Kansas City is trying to reform it’s police department, but black people keep getting killed.”
This year four Kansas City, Missouri police officers have been indicted for misconduct ranging from assault to manslaughter. Most recently Sergeant Matt Neal was charged with felony assault after an interaction with a 15-year-old in November of 2019 at Go Chicken Go on Troost Avenue.
VICE News interviewed the alleged victim.
“I had my hand behind my back and after he put handcuffs on me, he just grabbed the back of my head then slammed me to the concrete. He started kneeling on my neck with his knee and I started saying I couldn’t breathe,” the victim said in the documentary.
Prosecutors say the teenager was left with broken teeth and a gash in his head.
“To hear those voices and those moments of pain made it more real than it had been it made it more grave of a circumstance,” MORE2 Executive Director Lora McDonald said.
McDonald runs MORE2 , or Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity. Her organization has been calling for local control of the police department since April of 2018. Calls echoed at local protests back in May. KCPD is governed by a board of police commissioners appointed by the governor. The mayor is the only elected official with a seat. Those in favor of non-local control argue the board can stay neutral from local politics.
But McDonald says the VICE News story reiterates the need to push for accountability and transparency in KCPD.
“What we’ve been maintaining at MORE2 is it absolutely happens here, but they’re just better at covering it up,” McDonald said.
Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Chief Rick Smith was interviewed by Vice News. KCTV5 News reached out to KCPD for their reaction on this VICE News story.
Spokesman and Captain David Jackson sent a statement saying in part, “the VICE piece did not turn out the way we had hoped. Several topics they said they wanted to cover like, social workers and “progressive” training and techniques were not depicted.”
McDonald hopes people nationwide and in the local community who see the VICE story will understand urgency in pushing for police reforms.
“We need to restore democracy in this police department because what we have right now isn’t working,” McDonald said.
The VICE News story also connected an officer who was accused of shooting and killing Terrance Bridges back in May to the alleged assault of that 15-year-old boy. KCTV5 News has filed open records requests from the assault case to confirm the connection.
Kansas City’s Fraternal Order of Police got back to us on the VICE documentary. They say they are working with the police department to address police reform issues.
