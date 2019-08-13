KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When KCTV5 News talked with retired homicide Sergeant Pete Edlund Monday, we were talking about murders of children and murders of bystanders, but also about cops under fire. He was passionate about something we didn’t include that might apply to what happened Tuesday.
KCTV5 News doesn’t know what kind of rifle was pulled on police at Village West Tuesday. On the ground, experts said it looked similar to an AR-15. And that’s among the kind of rifle that has some people, uncomfortable.
“There isn’t any reason for anybody to have an AK-47, absolutely none,” Pete Edlund, a retired Kansas City Police Department officer, said.
He’s talking about an AK, an AR, an SKS, pretty much anything lightweight with a 30 round magazine standard. Edlund, who was also an Army Ranger and Marine, is passionate about it.
“I dealt with AK-47s. I got shot at with AK-47s when I was in Vietnam. That’s not a self-defense weapon. That’s an attack, that’s an assault weapon,” Edlund said.
“I am a better judge of what I need than he is,” Kevin Jamison, a 2ND amendment lawyer, said.
Jamison also served in the Army and also feels strongly about ARs and the like.
“They are used for self-defense purposes and in certain situations, you need a rifle with a 30-round magazine,” Jamison said.
Some call them assault rifles. Others call them modern sporting rifles.
After a Kansas City officer was shot at on Thursday, police recovered three guns from the shooters’ car.
One was described in charging documents as a Zastava 5.56 mm assault rifle. The Serbian manufacturer’s own website calls it an assault rifle.
“It’s high powered and high capacity both,” Edlund said.
But Jamison says it’s a slippery slope.
“The anti-gun people want to tell me that they’re not taking any of my guns away,” Jamison said. “Why should I believe them?”
