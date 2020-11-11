STILWELL, KS (KCTV) -- As we honor those who have served in our military on this Veterans Day, it's important to pay close attention to their stories and their struggles.
There's a non-profit that helps veterans make the transition from military to civilian life helping to put the stresses of combat or service behind them.
It's called "War Horses For Veterans" founded by Army veteran Patrick Benson five years ago after he came back from serving in the infantry in Iraq and found the only place he found peace was while working with his horses.
In Benson's words, "they teach you to feel again, you can't lie to them ...they sense your anxiety and stress."
Since 2015, Benson has flown in combat veterans in small groups from all parts of the country to spend a week with the ranchers, horses and most importantly fellow vets on a beautiful, secluded farm in Stilwell, Kansas.
There is no cost to the vet, transportation, hotel, and meals are all provided.
Of course the pandemic put a wrench in their fundraising plans and the plans to fly in veterans as planned in 2020, but Benson says the need is greater than ever, so the charity is determined to continue and is offering their help to veterans in the metro and have started to help local first responders too.
For ways to give or to learn more about the good work their doing, head to their website.
