(Meredith) -- In honor of Veteran’s Day, many restaurants are offering freebies and deals to veterans and active-duty members Monday, November 11.
Here's a list of some of the best free deals and freebies:
Applebee’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q - Veterans and active duty military can eat for free.
Bob Evans - Free select menu items are offered to veterans and active duty military.
California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a select menu.
Chili’s Grill & Bar - Veterans and active-duty members get a free meal from a limited menu.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans can receive a complimentary double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake dessert or a crafted coffee beverage.
Denny’s - Veterans and active-duty members get a free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m until noon.
Golden Corral: Military veterans, retirees and active duty members can get a free sit-in “thank you” dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Red Lobster - Veterans and active-duty members get a free appetizer or a free dessert.
Red Robin - Veterans and active-duty members get a free Tavern Double Burger.
Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty military members can get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TGI Fridays - From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active duty military can get a free lunch-portion Cajun shrimp & chicken pasta, cheeseburger & fries, southern fried chicken sandwich & fries, bacon ranch chicken sandwich & fries or a half-rack big ribs.
Price Chopper - Veterans get 500 points that they can redeem for food rewards or $0.25 off gas (up to 20 gallons).
For more Veterans Day deals and discounts, visit militarybenefits.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.