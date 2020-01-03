One person died following a three-vehicle crash that happened in Gladstone on Thursday.

GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- One of two people killed in a Northland crash Thursday night was a 20-year veteran of the Independence Police Department.

Detective Sergeant Jason Young, 48, was off-duty when he was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Gladstone, police say. The identity of the second victim has not been released. 

The wreck happened about 5:50 p.m. in the area of Northeast 64th Street and North Walrond Avenue. 

Two other people sustained serious injuries. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

