GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- One of two people killed in a Northland crash Thursday night was a 20-year veteran of the Independence Police Department.
Detective Sergeant Jason Young, 48, was off-duty when he was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Gladstone, police say. The identity of the second victim has not been released.
The wreck happened about 5:50 p.m. in the area of Northeast 64th Street and North Walrond Avenue.
Two other people sustained serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.