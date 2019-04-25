FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The competition for faster wireless service is heating up for Kansas City users.
Verizon announced its rollout of “5G” service to 20 cities across the United States Thursday, including Kansas City.
This news follows an announcement by Overland Park-based Sprint in February that the company would bring the ultra-highspeed service to part of the Kansas City metro, including their campus and most of the downtown area, in May.
The only major carrier to not announce any rollout of the service to KC is AT&T.
The slow rollout highlights one of the biggest challenges facing the technology: Smartphones and cellular devices don't yet support 5G.
Many believe this next generation of wireless service could mark a major shift with customers. With speeds comparable to wired gigabit services, some have speculated that 5G services could compete with traditional internet service providers for connecting people to the web in their homes.
There was no start date for when this year the service will be rolled out to consumers.
