KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The authorities were investigating on Friday after shots were fired into cars and buildings in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to the police, the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of State Avenue.
Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard gunshots. When they arrived, they realized that two vehicles had been shooting at each other in a parking lot there.
No one was hit by the gunfire, but bullets did hit two vehicles, Big Lots, and the Randy Curnow Buick GMC dealership.
The Criminal Investigations Division is still looking into the case. They are encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
No other information is available at this time.
