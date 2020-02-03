KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A vehicle being pursued by law enforcement careened through traffic hitting multiple cars before crashing near the south side of the Bond Bridge Monday afternoon.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were alerted to a man passed out at a Northland gas station just after 4 p.m. As officers approached him, the driver took off from the scene.
Aerial video tracked the car as it split between three lanes of vehicles driving down southbound Interstate 29. As it continued south onto Interstate 35, it kept sideswiping other vehicles before eventually hitting a minivan and crashing off the side of the highway.
The driver of the vehicle then ran from the car and went down an embankment, crossing over lanes of northbound I-35 and onto another embankment before being caught by authorities.
Police said the vehicle involved in the chase was stolen and that the suspect had repeatedly pointed a gun at officers while fleeing.
The crash and police response have caused a major backup of traffic on southbound I-35 going into the evening rush hour.
