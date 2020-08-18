WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KCTV) – A vehicle matching the description of one driven by a missing Overland Park woman has been found in Arkansas with human remains inside.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says it has located a car matching the description of Marilane Carter's, adding that a credit card with her name was found in the car.
Video from the scene shows the SUV being towed away from the scene where the vehicle was found inside a shipping container off I-55 near the Mississippi River.
Carter was last seen more than two weeks ago as she was driving to Alabama. Family and law enforcement have been searching the area for days.
The sheriff’s office says positive identification of the body is still pending. No foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
