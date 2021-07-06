Vandals damage Kansas City, Kansas park bathroom after igniting fireworks

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County and KCK Parks and Recreation have shared a shocking picture on social media after someone apparently lit off several large fireworks inside a park restroom.
It happened at Pierson Park some time over the weekend. Authorities say they're especially disappointed because the facilities are brand new, having just opened in April. It was installed as part of a larger Cares Act project.
The park is located at 1800 South 55th Street.
"Per our Parks and Recreation Code of Regulations, fireworks are illegal in our parks," the department said on Facebook.
City officials encourage people to use the non-emergency number at 913-596-3000 to report any unusual/illegal activities in their parks and help them keep their parks and facilities safe, neat and clean for the community.
