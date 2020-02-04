MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities have found a van with dogs inside after it was stolen from a Mission pet shelter on Tuesday morning.
Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption said someone stole their company-marked blue van about 7:50 a.m. from the shelter at 5918 Broadmoor St.
It happened while an employee was loading dogs into the van.
All the animals have been accounted for and safe.
Unleashed Pet Rescue said the van was wrecked and they are out a transport vehicle.
