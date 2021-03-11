KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hy-Vee and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum this Monday will start offering weekly vaccine clinics for those who live in the 18th and Vine District, the organizations announced Thursday morning.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinics will take place at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on 18th Street, starting March 15 and continuing each Monday afterward "until further notice," according to a statement from Hy-Vee.
Those going to the clinics must first make an appointment. The museum said they will work with local community partners around the district to share information on how people can sign up for an appointment. No specific information on how people can sign up has been released yet.
The groups plan to vaccinate 650 people at the first event on Monday. They will be be using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Those receiving a first dose will immediately be scheduled for a second dose set for three weeks later.
From the Hy-Vee statement on the clinic:
Vaccines will be available to individuals included within Missouri’s Phase 1B, Tier 2 and — starting Monday, March 15 — Phase 1B, Tier 3. Those tiers include:
• Pre-K through 12 teachers and staff, staff at childcare centers, family childcare providers, and Head Start and Early Head Start staff members
• Individuals 65 years of age and older
• Adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome.
• Critical infrastructure workers in the following industries:
o Communications
o Dams sector
o Energy sector
o Food and agriculture sector
o Government
o Information technology and more
