KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - While utility crews have been working hard to make sure Arrowhead Stadium doesn’t lose electricity this weekend, some restaurants who’ll be showing the game are bracing for a potential power loss.

Snow and ice moving into Kansas City is posing a threat for power outages, something that Nick & Jake’s owner Kevin Timmons said won’t fair well for the restaurant business.

Timmons said he is hoping the seats at his eateries will be filled on Sunday for the Chiefs game. If a power outage happens, though, he says there’s not much they can do and would be forced to shut down.

“Most restaurants in the city don’t have backup generators. So if the power goes out entirely, it means we can’t heat the restaurant, it means we can’t see in the restaurant, we can’t cook,” he explained. “There’s so much stuff we can’t do.”

Even if the power stays on, Timmons said the winter weather puts a damper on business during a big weekend, which includes Restaurant Week and the Chiefs game on Sunday.

“And the same thing happened this exact weekend last year,” he noted. “So tonight, as the weather is coming in, we’ll be scaling back our staff a little bit.”

Evergy spokesman Andrew Baker told KCTV5 News the utility company is prepared and ready to work overtime should any power issues arise.

“Getting power restored as quickly and safely as possible is our number one priority for our customers,” Baker said.

With Chiefs fans looking forward to Sunday’s divisional playoff game, Arrowhead Stadium is getting major focus to make sure the facility doesn’t go dark.

“As of right now, we patrol the circuits that go into Arrowhead stadium, and we’ll continue to do that throughout the weekend in case a concern were to arise, we would be there to fix it,” Baker said.

Since most restaurants in town don’t have generators, if the power was to go out, Timmons suggests maybe going to a hotel bar to watch the game should fans not want to stay home or don’t have tickets to get into Arrowhead.

Overall, he just hopes the roads stay clear enough so people can make their way out.

“Fortunately, there’s a lot of us restaurants that are really close to a lot of neighborhoods, and I would suggest just don’t travel far and come out and see us!”