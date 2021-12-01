KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The United States Postal Service is sending a message ahead of the holiday rush: Get your packages out early.
USPS delivered 1.1 billion packages last year, a record number. That led to the Postal Service installing new machines that can process up to 3,200 packages per hour. In an eight-hour shift, that's over 25,000 packages.
The service has also hired over 40,000 new employees, part of an initiative created this year to increase space, manpower and production through machinery, in order to get more mail out more quickly.
"What that includes is installation of 112 machines, such as the one behind me here," said USPS' Mark Inglett while giving KCTV5 a behind-the-scenes look at a processing facility in Riverside, MO. (See video above) "We've leased several annexes. We've improved transportation. We've brought on more employees. We're ready."
USPS' "Send-By" Dates For Expected Delivery Before Christmas:
- Ground Service - Dec. 15
- First Class Mail - Dec. 17
- Priority Mail - Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express - Dec. 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.