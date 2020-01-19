SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A small earthquake was reported in south-central Kansas on Sunday.
The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck about 2 miles southwest of Hutchinson, Kansas, shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Hutchinson News reported that Sunday's earthquake happened near where several previous earthquakes have happened in Reno County.
Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production.
The number of quakes began tampering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.
