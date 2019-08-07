KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The USDA is in trouble because they didn’t check their budget before announcing the move to Kansas City.
A federal watchdog group called out the department for not following proper steps before the move was finalized.
It’s kind of like this, you go out and buy a fancy, flashy new car, but don’t check with your partner to see if you have the money budgeted for it. And you didn’t explain why you needed the sports car when the minivan you have is working great.
Now, the move to Kansas City could be in jeopardy, even though it looked good from the start.
“We’ve got a different growing world and a different consumer base out there for food products today and it’s very important that we modernize USDA,” Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture, said back in June.
“The USDA just tried to move, or did move, two offices out of Washington D.C. to I think, Kansas City, Missouri. Yes, you can applaud that one because that’s what we’ve been talking about doing. Guess what happened?” Mick Mulvaney, Acting White House Chief of Staff, said.
The workers refused to leave D.C. In this speech, Mulvaney joked it was a good way to streamline government.
“USDA is supposed to be the people’s department. It’s supposed to work for the people and they’re just treating their workforce really badly here and making them suffer,” Peter Winch, American Federation of Government Employees, said.
Two-thirds of the employees don’t want to move to the metro. If they don’t, they lose their jobs.
And now? The department may not have the money to make the move, plus congress thinks the agency can’t move without permission.
Lawmakers are saying it’s time to gas up that minivan and leave the sports car at home. KCTV5 News reached out to several groups to find out what this means for Kansas City.
We’re still working to get the answers, but we do know there are USDA employees already in Kansas City working at a temporary office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.