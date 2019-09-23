KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The United States Department of Agriculture is expected to announce the locations for the headquarters of two of its agencies in the Kansas City metro in the next couple weeks.

It was not yet clear as of Monday which side of the state line the USDA will set up shop, but they are getting closer to finalizing a deal that would relocate about a quarter of the department’s workforce to Kansas City.

Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Censky spoke at a forum at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Kansas City Monday, discussing the state of the agriculture industry and the USDA’S move to the metro area.

“Kansas City is a huge hub for agribusiness and the agriculture industry,” he told KCTV5 News. “It’s in the center of the nation, really in the bread basket of the United States in terms of production.”

Censky said 25% to 30% of the USDA’S employees agreed to relocate, while dozens of others plan to walk away from their positions because they don’t want to move to Kansas City. About 20% of USDA employees will stay in Washington, D.C. to work.

He also explained that the USDA is shuffling employees between a few locations in the metro while they wrap up the process on securing a permanent building for its headquarters.

“The government’s landlord is the General Service Administration… They’re in charge of renting government buildings. We’ve been working with them,” Censky told KCTV5 News. “We hope that that process will be finalized, they’ve been going through the expressions of offers from potential renters, and we’re hoping here in the next couple weeks we’ll know.”

The USDA already has job postings listed online on USDA.gov.